Former MORBID ANGEL Members DAVID VINCENT And TIM YEUNG Reunite In I AM MORBID

Former MORBID ANGEL members David Vincent (vocals, bass) and Tim Yeung (drums) will join forces with guitarists Bill Hudson (CIRCLE II CIRCLE, TRANS-SIBERIAN ORCHESTRA) and Ira Black (METAL CHURCH, LIZZY BORDEN) to perform classic MORBID ANGEL songs under the I AM MORBID banner.

The new band, which will play material from MORBID ANGEL’s “Altars Of Madness” (1989), “Blessed Are The Sick” (1991), “Covenant” (1993) and “Domination” (1995) albums, has scheduled two shows in Brazil next spring: March 24 in Belo Horizonte and March 25 in São Paulo. Additional dates will be announced soon.

Vincent issued a statement eighteen months ago confirming that he was no longer working with MORBID ANGEL guitarist Trey Azagthoth. He said: “Trey and I have accomplished amazing things together over the past 30 years and I wish him the best with his future projects. Out of respect for the legacy of these accomplishments, I encourage MORBID ANGEL fans to not take sides, because I am not.” He added: “I look forward to sharing my new endeavors with all of you in the near future. Until then, stay Morbid!”

Yeung also confirmed his exit from MORBID ANGEL, explaining in a statement: “There have been some lineup changes with MORBID ANGEL. Unfortunately, due to financial differences, I will not be continuing with [the band]… I wish Trey and MORBID ANGEL all the best. As for myself, I’m always up for the next opportunity life throws my way.”

Azagthoth announced on June 15, 2015 that MORBID ANGEL had reunited with vocalist/bassist Steve Tucker and that they were working on material for the band’s next record, to be released via UDR Music.

MORBID ANGEL has yet to announce replacements for Yeung and Norwegian guitarist Destructhor (a.k.a. Thor Anders Myhren).

MORBID ANGEL’s controversial 2011 album, “Illud Divinum Insanus”, marked the group’s first CD to feature Vincent since “Domination”.