KANYE WEST Photographed Wearing TESTAMENT T-Shirt; ALEX SKOLNICK Reacts



Kanye West was photographed wearing a TESTAMENT t-shirt as he joined wife Kim Kardashian for dinner Sunday night (December 18) in Santa Monica, California, marking the first time the couple have been seen together since he was hospitalized last month.

Guitarist Alex Skolnick was the first member of TESTAMENT to react to seeing the rapper sporting a piece of the band’s merchandise. He wrote in an online post: “‘Oh no he didn’t!’ Wait, yes he did… Goodness gracious. This whole decrepit clan must have picked up a pile of old concert t-shirts (the same pile Kourtney K’s SLAYER shirt came from) which have somehow become a ‘thing’ in trendy fashion (who’d have thought?!!). Inconceivable that any of these pop-culture vultures know who the heck any of the bands are. My guess is he thinks it’s a religious group (not the first time that’s happened). That is, if he thinks at all, which lately seems unlikely. And I thought this time period couldn’t get any weirder…”

Kanye has previously been criticized for repping vintage band tees, and Kim Kardashian is regularly spotted wearing METALLICA t-shirts. More recently, Kim’s maternal half-sibling Kendall Jenner was seen getting around in a SLAYER tee, and SLAYER guitarist Gary Holt apparently responded by wearing a t-shirt onstage that read “Kill The Kardashians”.