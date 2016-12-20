Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Class of 2017: Pearl Jam, Tupac, Journey to be inducted

The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame has announced its class of 2017. Pearl Jam, Tupac Shakur, Joan Baez, Journey, Electric Light Orchestra, and Yes are all to be inducted during a ceremony held next April.

Additionally, Chic’s Nile Rodgers will receive the Award for Musical Excellence.

The Cars, Kraftwerk, Depeche Mode, Janet Jackson, Bad Brains, Jane’s Addiction, MC5, and The Zombies were among the longlist nominees, but will have to wait another year before their possible inclusion into the Rock Hall.

In order to be eligible for the Hall of Fame, a nominee’s first recording must have been released at least 25 years ago. This year, fans were offered an opportunity to vote, and a collective “fan ballot” was added to the over 800 ballots from artists, historians, and music industry members.

The induction ceremony will take place on April 7th at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center and broadcast on HBO in the spring.