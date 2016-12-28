DORO PESCH Pays Tribute To LEMMY With ‘It Still Hurts’ Video

Doro Pesch has released a video to celebrate the life and legacy of her colleague and very close friend, MOTÖRHEAD frontman Lemmy Kilmister.

The clip for the song “It Still Hurts” — which she recorded with Lemmy in 2012 — features footage and many pictures taken over several decades of the two metal legends working together and sharing the spirit of heavy music.

Doro stated about the video: “It’s been exactly one year since the world of rock lost on of its greatest characters — and one of my best friends — Lemmy Kilmister. One year and we miss him so much. Therefore it was our great wish to release this video with a compilation of our greatest moments that we had together. Here it is. In memory of Lemmy, one of the greatest rock’n’roll heroes! It still hurts! R.I.P., my dear friend — we love you.”

Earlier this year, Doro spoke to the Charlotte Observer about her friendship with the late MOTÖRHEAD frontman. She said: “Lemmy was an angel to me. He saved my life because he worked with me [at] the time my dad died in 2000. I was devastated and heartbroken and one day later the phone rang and it was it Lemmy. I didn’t even want to answer. I wrote him a letter months before, to management saying [that] we are labelmates now and I was wondering if we could do a song together. I’d forgotten about it.”

Doro wasn’t sure if she could continue making music, but Kilmister insisted she come to Los Angeles to record a duet. She spent three weeks recording two duets with him and KISS’s Bruce Kulick and Eric Singer.

“Between Lemmy and [Ronnie James] Dio, I lost the most important people in my life in music, the closest friends,” she said. “Life is not forever.”

Lemmy, who celebrated his 70th birthday on December 24, 2015, learned two days later that he was afflicted with an aggressive form of cancer. He died on December 28, 2015, at his home in Los Angeles.

The MOTÖRHEAD frontman had dealt with several health issues over the past few years, including heart trouble, forcing him to cut back on his famous smoking and Jack Daniels habits.

The band canceled a number of shows last year, although they did manage to complete one final European tour on December 11, 2015.

In a 2015 interview with Kerrang! magazine, Lemmy was asked how it makes him feel when people call him a legend. He responded: “As long as they don’t believe it, that’s alright.” He continued: “Who wouldn’t want a hero somewhere in their lives? And it might as well be me, ’cause I don’t take the piss out of them for it, and I don’t laugh at them because of it.” But he added, “I’m not a legend. I never thought of myself as being special in particular. Maybe I make brilliant music, but that’s about it.”