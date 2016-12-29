L.A. TO PROCLAIM JANUARY 4 “THE DAY OF THE DOORS” TO MARK 50TH ANNIVERSARY OF BAND’S DEBUT ALBUM

This Wednesday, January 4, marks the 50th anniversary of the release of The Doors‘ landmark self-titled debut album, and in celebration of the milestone, “The Day of The Doors” will be proclaimed in the band’s hometown of Los Angeles.

The surviving Doors, John Densmore and Robby Krieger, as well as family members of the late Jim Morrison and Ray Manzarek, will attend the proclamation ceremony, which will be held in L.A.’s Venice neighborhood, where the group was formed. L.A. Councilmember Mike Bonin will make the proclamation at the public event, which will take place at the intersection of Pacific and Windward Avenues.

“Very apropos that The Doors are jumpstarting our 50th in Venice where we started,” says Densmore in a statement. “Our songs sprang up out of the Pacific like beautiful, edible silver fish… and apparently the world took a big bite.”

Adds Bonin, “Venice is a place where many have chased their pleasures or dug their treasures. It is a place that birthed The Doors and taught us all to cherish the funky, weird, and world-renowned vibe that Jim, Ray, Robby, and John helped make famous…I am very happy to be amongst the feast of friends celebrating The Doors’ 50th anniversary.”

The Doors reached #2 on the Billboard 200 and featured classics like “Break On Through (To the Other Side),” “The End” and the chart-topping “Light My Fire.” The album has sold more than 4 million copies in the U.S.

Fans can expect a number of special Doors releases and activities this year to commemorate the anniversary. The celebration kicked off this month with the release of the limited-edition London Fog 1966 box set, which features recently-discovered live recordings from one of the band’s earliest concerts.