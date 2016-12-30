AZ’s Picks for the Best of 2016

I knew early on in the year that this was going to be a great year for music. Admittingly so, I’ve been on a bit of a retro trip and many of the artists that released new music this year are by industry standards “Classic” or “Veteran” rock and that should say something. GHOST is the only new artist I’ve taken a shine to in years and I predicted their Grammy win. It was also a great year for Cheap Trick who proved what a class act they are with their induction into the Rock n Roll Hall of Fame.

The Hanoi Rocks box came late in the year and it just made my year as far as music is concerned. I had all of the original imported vinyl long before they were released domestically on Gun n Roses “Uzi Suicide” imprint.

UZI Suicide was a vanity label that was created in 1986 by Guns N’ Roses to release their first record, Live ?!*@ Like a Suicide. While seemingly an independent label, it was actually created by Geffen Records. Guns N’ Roses’ debut album, Appetite for Destruction, was officially released through Geffen. The label also re-released albums by the Finnish glam band Hanoi Rocks.

Eventually, control of the company’s assets was transferred to the band members, primarily the new publishing company of Axl Rose, Black Frog.

The Rob Zombie album is just so much fun I’ve played it over and over and over again.

Filter returned to their roots, Ace put out a glowing collection of covers, Prong proved that they are on top of their game and Leonard gave us a parting gift much the way Bowie did a year earlier.

I haven’t been able to choose more than 3-5 favorites in any calendar year in maybe 5 years and I am doubtful that 2017 can offer the same, but at the same time I can also be hopeful. – az

Hanoi Rocks -Strange Boys Box (Limited Edition 5 CD Box Set)

Rob Zombie – The Electric Warlock Acid Witch Satanic Orgy Celebration Dispenser

Leonard Cohen – You Want It Darker

Ace Frehley – Origins, Vol. 1

Filter – Crazy Eyes

Prong – X (No Absolutes)

Ghost – Popestar

The Cult – Hidden City

Cheap Trick – Bang, Zoom, Crazy… Hello

Surgical Meth Machine – (eponymous)

Alex Zander’s Top Concerts of 2016

The Electric Hellfire Club The Orpheum YBOR City FL

Pigface Reggies Rock Bar/House of Blues

The Cult House of Blues Chicago

Ace Frehley House of Blues Chicago

PRONG Bada Brew Crest Hill, IL

Cheap Trick Dubuque, IA

Cheap Trick/Joan Jett/Heart First Merit Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island Chicago

M83 The Riviera Chicago

Alex Zander’s Top Movie Picks of 2016

Capt America: Civil War

Hateful 8 (released Xmas 2015/saw it New Years Day)

Bad Santa 2

Deadpool

Dr. Strange

X-Men Apocalypse

Elvis and Nixon

Star Trek Beyond