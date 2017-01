Bad Santa is at it again! With Christmas looming, Willie Soke and his sidekick, Marcus, hold a knock off Christmas charity in Chicago. Joining them are a large and cheery woman who hopes to bring out any humanity Willie may have and his mother who encourages and adds to his criminal actions. Willie’s alcohol, greed, and hatred infused criminal ambitions are sure to put him on the naughty list this year.

