Doctor Strange Digital HD, Blu-ray and DVD release set for February

Marvel Studios and The Walt Disney Studios have officially announced that Doctor Strange is coming home to bargain this February with a Digital HD release on February 14 and a release on Blu-ray 3D, Blu-ray, Digital SD, DVD and On Demand on February 28. The Doctor Strange Digital and Blu-ray releases come packaged with over 80 minutes of fascinating, never-before-seen bonus materials, including five behind-the-scenes featurettes, five deleted scenes, hilarious outtakes, part two of the comical mockumentary “Team Thor,” audio commentary, and an exclusive look at the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Between limited edition SteelBook packaging and exclusive extra content, Doctor Strange has you covered with retailer exclusives! At Best Buy, pick up a specially marked Doctor Strange limited edition SteelBook featuring art based on the The Book of Cagliostro and the Eye of Agamotto. For exclusive behind-the-scenes digital content, head over to Target where specially marked Blu-ray combo packs include exclusive access to “Defying Reality: The Art and Visual Effects of Doctor Strange”—a featurette only available through Target.

The film comes packaged with the following bonus materials:

Featurettes

A Strange Transformation – Open your eye to a new dimension of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and see how the filmmakers brought one of comic books’ greatest characters to life.

Strange Company – Find out what it’s like for the cast to work on a Marvel film, and how Director Scott Derrickson engineered one of the most ambitious, imaginative films ever.

The Fabric of Reality – Take a closer look at the movie’s extraordinary sets, meticulously crafted costumes and amazingly detailed production elements.

Across Time and Space – Explore the countless hours of dance and fight choreography the actors endured in preparation for their physically demanding roles.

The Score-cerer Supreme – Join Composer Michael Giacchino and a full orchestra during live recording sessions, and experience the movie’s mind-bending music.

Marvel Studios Phase 3 Exclusive Look – Get an early peek at Marvel’s spectacular upcoming films, including Marvel Studios’ “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2,” “Thor: Ragnarok,” “Black Panther” and “Avengers: Infinity War.”

Team Thor: Part 2 – See more of the hilarious partnership between Thor and his roommate Darryl in this satirical short.

Deleted Scenes

Strange Meets Daniel Drumm

Kaecilius Searches for Answers

The Kamar-Taj Courtyard

Making Contact

Lost in Kathmandu

Gag Reel

Audio Commentary by Director Scott Derrickson

The Doctor Strange digital release will also include an exclusive featurette called “Through the Keyhole: The Science of the MCU.”

Doctor Strange stars Benedict Cumberbatch, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Rachel McAdams, Benedict Wong, Michael Stuhlbarg, Benjamin Bratt, Scott Adkins, Mads Mikkelsen and Tilda Swinton. Doctor Strange tells the story of talented neurosurgeon Doctor Stephen Strange (Cumberbatch) who, after a tragic car accident, must put ego aside and learn the secrets of a hidden world of mysticism and alternate dimensions. Based in New York City’s Greenwich Village, Doctor Strange must act as an intermediary between the real world and what lies beyond, utilizing a vast array of metaphysical abilities and artifacts to protect the Marvel cinematic universe.