Foreigner announces 40th anniversary tour with Cheap Trick and Jason Bonham’s band

The Foreigner 40th Anniversary Tour will kick off July 11 in Syracuse, N.Y., and conclude Sept. 9 in Auburn, WA. The itinerary includes four California dates, beginning with an Aug. 26 San Diego show at Sleep Train Amphitheatre and an Aug. 30 concert at the Greek Theatre in Los Angeles. All of the dates and cities appear below, along with ticket information.

The tour will also feature Cheap Trick and Jason Bonham’s Led Zeppelin Experience, although Bonham and his band will not perform at any of the California shows or at the concluding tour date in Washington..

“I never could have imagined when I set out to create Foreigner forty years ago, that we’d still be touring around the world and performing the music we love all these years later,” lead guitarist and band co-founder Mick Jones said in a statement released Monday morning.

“I can’t express the gratitude I feel when fans share stories of how our songs have been woven into their milestones and memories over the years,” Jones, 72, continued. “This summer we are going to celebrate these songs, and I can’t imagine a better group of friends to share this monumental tour with, than Cheap Trick and Jason Bonham who are sure to make it a true tribute to the everlasting power of rock and roll.”

In a separate interview with Billboard, Jones disclosed that three former Foreigner members — Lou Gramm, Ian McDonald and Al Greenwood — will perform on select dates.

“They’re not on the whole tour, but there will be some appearances,” Jones told Billboard. “It’s the right time to do this. I’m looking forward to that and we’ll see how it goes, and I’m sure it’ll go down well.”

Should this transpire, it will be the first tour in memory by a major rock act in which the band’s original lead singer — in this case, Gramm — shares, or alternates, vocal duties with the band’s current lead singer, Kelly Hansen.

The key word in the above sentence is “should.” In a post on his Twitter page Monday, Gramm wrote: “I have not been asked to join any part of the summer 40th Foreigner anniversary tour.”

With or without any former members coming back into the fold, the tour will follow with the May 5 release of a new Foreigner compilation album on Rhino Records. Entitled “40 – Forty Hits From Forty Years,” the album will include two new songs, album also features two new songs, “The Flame Still Burns,” and “Give My Life For Love.” The latter was written by Jones, who is the sole original member of Foreigner still in the band.

Tickets for the tour go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. at livenation.com. Tickets for the San Diego show are priced at $29.95-$99.95, plus service charges.

Foreigner 40th Anniversary Tour dates

Tue Jul 11 Syracuse, NY Lakeview Amphitheater

Thu Jul 13 Camden, NJ BB&T Pavilion

Fri Jul 14 Bethel, NY Bethel Woods Center for the Arts

Sat Jul 15 Hershey, PA Giant Center

Mon Jul 17 Boston, MA Blue Hills Bank Pavilion

Tue Jul 18 Saratoga Springs, NY Saratoga Performing Arts Center

Thu Jul 20 Wantagh, NY Nikon at Jones Beach Theater

Fri Jul 21 Darien Center, NY Darien Lake Performing Arts Center

Sat Jul 22 Holmdel, NJ PNC Bank Arts Center

Tue Jul 25 Bristow, VA Jiffy Lube Live

Wed Jul 26 Virginia Beach, VA Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach

Fri Jul 28 Nashville, TN Ascend Amphitheater

Sun Jul 30 Pelham, AL Oak Mountain Amphitheatre

Tue Aug 01 West Palm Beach, FL Perfect Vodka Amphitheatre

Wed Aug 02 Tampa, FL MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

Sat Aug 05 Charlotte, NC PNC Music Pavilion

Sun Aug 06 Raleigh, NC Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek Amphitheater

Tue Aug 08 Cincinnati, OH Riverbend Music Center

Wed Aug 09 Chicago, IL Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island

Fri Aug 11 Clarkston, MI DTE Energy Music Theatre

Sat Aug 12 Burgettstown, PA KeyBank Pavilion

Sun Aug 13 Noblesville, IN Klipsch Music Center

Tue Aug 15 Kansas City, MO Starlight Theatre

Wed Aug 16 Maryland Heights, MO Hollywood Casino Amphitheater – St. Louis

Sat Aug 19 Woodlands, TX Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

Sun Aug 20 Austin, TX austin360 Amphitheater

Wed Aug 23 Albuquerque, NM Isleta Amphitheater

Thu Aug 24 Phoenix, AZ Ak-Chin Pavilion

Sat Aug 26 West Valley City, UT USANA Amphitheatre

Tue Aug 29 Chula Vista, CA*** Sleep Train Amphitheatre

Wed Aug 30 Los Angeles, CA*** Greek Theatre

Fri Sep 01 Marysville, CA*** Toyota Amphitheater

Sat Sep 02 Mountain View, CA*** Shoreline Amphitheatre

Mon Sep 04 Morrison, CO Red Rocks Amphitheatre

Fri Sep 08 Ridgefield, WA Sunlight Supply Amphitheater

Sat Sep 09 Auburn, WA*** White River Amphitheatre

*** Jason Bonham’s Led Zeppelin Experience not performing on these dates