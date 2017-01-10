ROCKLAHOMA 2017 Announced

A massive music lineup has been announced for the eleventh year of Rocklahoma, set to take place May 26-28 at “Catch the Fever” Festival Grounds in Pryor, Oklahoma, just outside Tulsa. SOUNDGARDEN, DEF LEPPARD and THE OFFSPRING lead the music lineup for America’s Biggest Memorial Day Weekend Party, which features the best current rock artists and classic bands. The three-day camping festival features music on three stages, as well as a campground stage to keep the music going all night long. With onsite camping amenities and unparalleled VIP packages, Rocklahoma lives up to its motto of “Life, Liberty & the Pursuit of Rock.”

Presale weekend tickets and layaway packages, as well as hotel, camping and VIP packages, are available for purchase starting Tuesday, January 10 at 10:00 a.m. CST at www.Rocklahoma.com. The layaway option allows purchasers to split the cost into four monthly payments.