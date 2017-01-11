The 10th Annual Chicago Sexcon Wednesday, April 26, 2017 @ Volkan Night Club

Volkan Night Club

2501 S. Kedzie Ave

Chicago, IL 60623

Early Bird Tix here:

www.eventbrite.com/e/the-10th-annual-chicago-sexcon-tickets-31032931333?utm-medium=discovery&utm-campaign=social&utm-content=attendeeshare&aff=esli&utm-source=li&utm-term=listing

This will be an EPIC PARTY!! The 10th Year Running! The Chicago Sexcon Is “Chicago’s Biggest 1 Night Party!” There Is NOTHING LIKE SEXCON ON THE PLANET!! Specifics Include: Pornstars, Strippers, Contests, Body Painting, Liquor, Food, Give-Aways, DeeJays, Live Bands, Pole Dancing, Male Revues, Vendors, Toys, Shoes, Leather, Bikinis, DVDs & Tons More… 9 Hours Of Outrageous starting at 9pm.. You Can Even Join In Our 2-Hour INDUSTRY ONLY Pre-Party! Early Entry At 7pm through 9pm (2 Hours Of Free Liquor With The V.I.P. Pre-Party Ticket)… Will You Kick Your Own Ass For Missing This Once-A-Year Blast?! Meet The Hottest Pornstars. Meet The Best DeeJays. Party With The Hottest Girls On The Planet… ONLY AT SEXCON.