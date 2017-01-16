MORTIIS/PIG Tean Up for Swine & Punishment UK Tour:



Ahead of the release of the forthcoming ‘The Great Corrupter’ remix album in late April, the band will be embarking on a 9 date strong UK co-headline run this March with PIG aka industrial pioneer Raymond Watts. The tour kicks off at Nottingham’s Rescue Rooms on 10th March and finishes at London’s legendary Garage venue on 18th March.

The band comments: “We always have a great time in the UK, so being able to go out on tour there again, and with old heroes PIG no less, makes it even more exciting! What makes this tour even more special, to me personally anyway, is the fact that we just remixed each other. PIG are on our upcoming remix album “The Great Corrupter” so it´s a double whammy!”

MORTIIS/PIG ‘Swine & Punishment’ UK TOUR:

10 March Nottingham – Rescue Rooms

11 March Glasgow – Ivory Blacks

12 March Newcastle – Think Tank

13 March York – Fibbers

14 March Sheffield – Plug

15 March Manchester – Ruby Lounge

16 March Bristol – Fleece

17 March Norwich – Epic Studios

18 March London – Garage

Tickets are on sale now at:

www.stargreen.com

OSLO – On the heels of last year’s long-awaited The Great Deceiver album, Mortiis will issue The Great Corrupter on April 21st.

The Great Corrupter begins with tracks from the previous album, deconstructed and masterfully “corrupted” by Chris Vrenna, Rhys Fulber, Die Krupps, John Fryer, GODFLESH, Merzbow, Apoptygma Berzerk, In Slaughter Natives, Raison D´Etre, Je$us Loves Amerika, PIG, and many more. The record will also contain unreleased material from the original recording sessions.

“The tracks on this album are very broad,” said Mortiis. “They range from retro sounding, heavy industrial to very deep ambient type music to electronic/industrial club type shuff,” Mortiis said.

The Great Corrupter will be available in CD and vinyl formats, each with its own unique, collectible packaging. It will also be available digitally.

True to tradition, Mortiis will release a Free download single on January 23rd, a ferocious remix by German industrial legends Die Krupps, as a taste of things to come. The single will also feature a non-album remix by club heroes Leæther Strip.

The download single activates on January 23rd on the band´s Bandcamp site.