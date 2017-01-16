Trent Reznor: Social Media Is Harming Music

According to The Pulse Of Radio, NINE INCH NAILS mainman Trent Reznor said in a new interview with Yahoo! that he believe social media is harmful when it comes to creating art and music. Reznor explained: “What has crept in is that everyone’s a commentator now. The internet is giving voice to everybody thinking that someone gives a shit what they have to say and they have the right. I think, in general, that has created a toxic environment for artists and led to some very safe music. Artists are trying to make music to please the tastemakers that tell the sheep what to like. It’s a vicious cycle and I think it’s unhealthy.”

Reznor added: “I don’t see any Princes emerging on the scene today. I see a lot of people making formulaic, made to please, vegan restaurant patron-type shit. And I think it creates an environment where people are too fuckin’ worried about what other people have to say. And people who have never made anything think it’s okay to talk shit about stuff they have no right to talk about. You got a Facebook account? Nobody gives a fuck. You haven’t achieved anything.”

Reznor and his musical partner Atticus Ross recently issued a new EP under the NINE INCH NAILS name titled “Not The Actual Events”.

Reznor also said the pair are working on two new “major works” from NINE INCH NAILS, although he now says he doesn’t think they’ll arrive in 2017.



Reznor and Ross also announced that they are composing the score for an upcoming 10-part documentary on the Vietnam War from filmmakers Ken Burns and Lynn Novick, which will premiere this September on PBS.

“The Vietnam War” is Ross and Reznor’s latest soundtrack project, after providing music for the new film “Patriots Day” and the documentary “Before The Flood” last year.