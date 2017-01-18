GHOST Reaches No. 1 At Active Rock Radio With ‘Square Hammer’

GHOST have topped the Active Rock chart with current single “Square Hammer” and are the first Swedish band to have a No. 1 song on Billboard’s Mainstream Rock Songs chart. “Square Hammer” is featured on the band’s most recent EP release, “Popestar”, which debuted at the No. 1 position on Billboard’s Top Rock Albums and Hard Rock Albums charts and has sold 75,000 units in its first four months of release.

“Popestar” was surprise-released on September 16 by Loma Vista Recordings and is available online and in record stores on CD, vinyl, and digital. The EP has been streamed over 18 million times globally. In addition to “Square Hammer”, the five-track offering features covers of selections by ECHO AND THE BUNNYMEN, SIMIAN MOBILE DISCO, EURYTHMICS and IMPERIET. “Popestar” was recorded by Papa Emeritus III and his Nameless Ghouls in Linköping, Sweden and produced by Tom Dalgety (PIXIES, ROYAL BLOOD, OPETH).

Additionally, GHOST has released a deluxe version of “Meliora”, their acclaimed 2015 Grammy Award-winning album. “Meliora Deluxe” contains the “Popestar” EP as a bonus disc (CD or LP or digital).

GHOST is known for its eccentric performances and is composed of six members easily recognized for their satanic attires. Five men who call themselves as Nameless Ghouls play the instruments while the lead vocalist is known as Papa Emeritus. The Nameless Ghouls who are wearing identical devil masks and costumes represent the five instrumentalities or elements (fire, water, air, earth and aether or quintessence) while their leader Papa Emeritus represents the group’s anti-pope symbol.

GHOST is currently preparing to embark on a European tour.