Debut album Lords of Acid re-released as a 2LP vinyl set and CD – orders available now

Debut album Lords of Acid re-released as a 2LP vinyl set and CD

Posted on January 19, 2017 by Alex Zander

“Lust” is the debut album by Belgian electronic band Lords of Acid. Originally released in 1991 “Lust” spawned a series of club hits. As the album’s title implies, the tracks touch upon various sexually-related topics, complimented by hardcore techno/new beat/rave electronica sound.

 

The album is being released as a 2LP vinyl set and also as a CD both also featuring B-sides from the album’s singles.
Sit down and relax… Lords of Acid is a Belgian and American post-industrial/techno band, led by musician Praga Khan and created by Jade 4U, Praga Khan and Olivier Adams.

