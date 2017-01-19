New Logan Trailer: Hugh Jackman Slices and Dices the Post-Apocalypse

20th Century Fox has released the new Logan trailer, showing off even more footage from the final Wolverine movie with Hugh Jackman. Check it out in the player below!



Set in the near future, the film follows a weary Logan as he cares for an ailing Professor X in a hideout on the Mexican border. But Logan’s attempts to hide from the world and his legacy are up-ended when a young mutant arrives, being pursued by dark forces.

Starring Hugh Jackman, Sir Patrick Stewart, Eriq La Salle, Stephen Merchant, Elise Neal and Elizabeth Rodriguez, Logan is coming to theaters on March 3, 2017. Directed by James Mangold and scripted by David James Kelly, the new film will mark the ninth (and said to be final) time that Jackman has played the Marvel Comics character on the big screen.