Cheap Trick’s Front And Center TV Special Goes Online

Cheap Trick are among the artists featured in season 7 of the live series Front And Center, and video of their recently-premiered full performance on the program is now available online.

The Rockford, IL outfit were recorded in concert at the Melrose Ballroom in New York on April 10, 2016 – just days after being inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame.

The band’s full show was edited for the hour-long episode, which features a mix of classics and tracks from their first new album in five years, 2016’s “Bang Zoom Crazy…Hello.”

Airing on PBS and other media outlets, season 7 of Front And Center also delivers performances by Rob Thomas, Steve Vai, Southside Johnny, Dawes and others.

“It feels incredible to bring Front and Center back for a seventh season,” says Executive Producer Don Maggi. “We had the privilege of working with a dynamic group of artists to give fans new insight on the creative process of some of their favorite musicians.”

Watch the episode here:

www.hennemusic.com/2017/01/video-watch-cheap-trick-perform-on.html