Cheap Trick’s Front And Center TV Special Goes Online

Posted on January 26, 2017 by Alex Zander

Cheap Trick.Front And Center.promoFB.0124-17.Jim Belmont

Cheap Trick are among the artists featured in season 7 of the live series Front And Center, and video of their recently-premiered full performance on the program is now available online.

 

The Rockford, IL outfit were recorded in concert at the Melrose Ballroom in New York on April 10, 2016 – just days after being inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame.

 

The band’s full show was edited for the hour-long episode, which features a mix of classics and tracks from their first new album in five years, 2016’s “Bang Zoom Crazy…Hello.”

 

Airing on PBS and other media outlets, season 7 of Front And Center also delivers performances by Rob Thomas, Steve Vai, Southside Johnny, Dawes and others.

 

“It feels incredible to bring Front and Center back for a seventh season,” says Executive Producer Don Maggi. “We had the privilege of working with a dynamic group of artists to give fans new insight on the creative process of some of their favorite musicians.”

 

Watch the episode here:

 

www.hennemusic.com/2017/01/video-watch-cheap-trick-perform-on.html

Share Button
This entry was posted in Blog Headlines. Bookmark the permalink.

About Alex Zander

Alex Zander resides in Chicago, IL and is the founder and publisher of MK ULTRA Magazine, established 1995. He continues to run all operations online.

Comments are closed.