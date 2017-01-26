L.A. GUNS: ‘Fistful Of Guns’ Collection Of Highlights Due In February

Coming out with all guns a-blazin’, Hollywood glam metal masters L.A. GUNS will unleash “Fistful Of Guns”, a superb career retrospective of the band’s most wanted songs from 1985 on through to the group’s most recent studio album, 2012’s magnificent “Hollywood Forever”.

It’s all here — the good, the rad and sleazy, including the unforgettable blockbuster hit “The Ballad Of Jayne” plus “Sex Action”, “Electric Gypsy”, “Never Enough” and more. Also included are the 1987 studio sessions produced just before their self-titled debut album and the ultra-rare 1985 four-song EP “Collector’s Edition No. 1” that first earned the band attention from major labels.

Packaged in a deluxe reverse board mini-LP style wallet with individual sleeves for each disc, “Fistful Of Guns” will blow fans away starting February 3.

Track listing:

Disc 1

01. Electric Gypsy

02. Sex Action

03. One More Reason

04. Rip N Tear

05. Never Enough

06. The Ballad Of Jayne

07. Malaria

08. Slap In The Face

09. Sleazy Come Easy Go

10. Kiss My Love Goodbye (Live 1999)

11. Ritual

12. You Better Not Love Me

13. Cry Little Sister (Theme from “The Lost Boys”)

14. The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo

15. Over The Edge (Phil Lewis Solo)

Disc 2 – The 1987 Demo Sessions

01. Soho

02. Nothing To Lose

03. Bitch Is Back

04. Down In The City

05. Electric Gypsy

06. Instrumental

07. Guilty

08. Hollywood Tease

09. Sex Action

10. Midnight Alibi

11. One More Reason

12. One Way Ticket

13. Shoot For Thrills

14. Winter’s Fool

15. Alice In The Wasteland

The 1985 Demo Sessions

16. Don’t Love Me

17. When Dreams Don’t Follow Through

18. It’s Not True

19. Something Heavy