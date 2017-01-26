L.A. GUNS: ‘Fistful Of Guns’ Collection Of Highlights Due In February

Coming out with all guns a-blazin’, Hollywood glam metal masters L.A. GUNS will unleash “Fistful Of Guns”, a superb career retrospective of the band’s most wanted songs from 1985 on through to the group’s most recent studio album, 2012’s magnificent “Hollywood Forever”.
It’s all here — the good, the rad and sleazy, including the unforgettable blockbuster hit “The Ballad Of Jayne” plus “Sex Action”, “Electric Gypsy”, “Never Enough” and more. Also included are the 1987 studio sessions produced just before their self-titled debut album and the ultra-rare 1985 four-song EP “Collector’s Edition No. 1” that first earned the band attention from major labels.
Packaged in a deluxe reverse board mini-LP style wallet with individual sleeves for each disc, “Fistful Of Guns” will blow fans away starting February 3.
Track listing:
Disc 1
01. Electric Gypsy
02. Sex Action
03. One More Reason
04. Rip N Tear
05. Never Enough
06. The Ballad Of Jayne
07. Malaria
08. Slap In The Face
09. Sleazy Come Easy Go
10. Kiss My Love Goodbye (Live 1999)
11. Ritual
12. You Better Not Love Me
13. Cry Little Sister (Theme from “The Lost Boys”)
14. The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo
15. Over The Edge (Phil Lewis Solo)
Disc 2 – The 1987 Demo Sessions
01. Soho
02. Nothing To Lose
03. Bitch Is Back
04. Down In The City
05. Electric Gypsy
06. Instrumental
07. Guilty
08. Hollywood Tease
09. Sex Action
10. Midnight Alibi
11. One More Reason
12. One Way Ticket
13. Shoot For Thrills
14. Winter’s Fool
15. Alice In The Wasteland
The 1985 Demo Sessions
16. Don’t Love Me
17. When Dreams Don’t Follow Through
18. It’s Not True
19. Something Heavy