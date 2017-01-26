Society 1 Signs to DSN Music!

HOLLYWOOD, CA – Legendary Southern California Industrial Metal group

SOCIETY 1, has signed a deal with DSN Music, to release their new album

RISE FROM THE DEAD due this March. SOCIETY 1 which was founded in 1996 by

the infamous Lord Zane on lead vocals, also features veteran guitarist

Maxxxwell Carlisle, bassist Dirt Von Karloff, and drummer Iorden Mitev.

“It feels good to be back at it again, like an old lover who fucked you

better than anyone before or after” said Zane, during a decadent signing

party at the DSN Music complex in Malibu, California. “Everyone has those

moments when you resurrect and reinvent. This album Rise From The Dead is

one of those moments.”

The comeback for Zane follows a hiatus, that lead to a successful

Hollywood career as music video director, working on projects with such

acts as Zakk Wylde, John 5, DMC, and Orgy.

“For me this isn’t so much of a return for the band but more a return of

my understanding of how necessary musical exploration is to my existence”

said Zane.

SOCIETY 1 gained a name for itself nationally for their wild stage antics,

including the Download Festival in 2005, where Zane broke several records

by performing the entire set suspended from 4 meat hooks through his back.

“Lord Zane is one of the most talented individuals you will ever come in

contact in our industry these days” said DSN President Guy Giuliano. “He

has conquered every media platform, with a level of true professionalism,

and he’s only really just getting started!”

RISE FROM THE DEAD from SOCIETY 1 goes on sale worldwide Tuesday March

7th, via online and mobile stores such as iTunes, Amazon, Google Play,

Spotify and hundreds more.