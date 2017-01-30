DEEP PURPLE, ALICE COOPER, THE EDGAR WINTER BAND To Join Forces For North American Tour

Music history will be made when DEEP PURPLE and ALICE COOPER, joined by special guest THE EDGAR WINTER BAND, visit 19 cities across America this summer on an epic rock tour. Produced by Live Nation, the tour will also serve as the “Long Goodbye” tour for DEEP PURPLE, and begins Saturday, August 12 in Las Vegas, with stops in Los Angeles, Boston, including Cooper’s hometown of Detroit, and more.

Tickets go on sale Friday, February 3 at LiveNation.com and on the Live Nation app. American Express card members can take advantage of a special pre-sale opportunity beginning on Wednesday, February 1 at 12:00 p.m. local time. On Thursday, February 2 at 10:00 a.m. local time, there will also be pre-sales via LiveNation.com, the Live Nation app and on Facebook.

DEEP PURPLE’s studio album, “InFinite”, is set for release April 7 via earMUSIC. Produced by the legendary Bob Ezrin, (PINK FLOYD, ALICE COOPER, KISS), “InFinite” features 10 new tracks recorded with no musical boundaries in the spirit of the ’70s. The metal pioneers have released five studio albums since 1996, augmented by an abundance of solo work and special projects from members Ian Gillan, Roger Glover, Ian Paice, Steve Morse and Don Airey. Fans will be thrilled as they cover decades of favorites for this run.

Alice Cooper brings his own brand of rock psycho-drama to fans both old and new. Known as the architect of shock-rock, Cooper has rattled the cages and undermined the authority of generations of guardians of the status quo. Alice’s catalog of hits and anthems, including “I’m Eighteen”, “No More Mr Nice Guy”, “School’s Out”, “Elected”, “Poison”, and others, are featured in his live show, along with a mix of newer songs and fan-favorite album cuts. Alice’s touring band features the three-guitar attack of Nita Strauss, Tommy Henriksen and Ryan Roxie, backed by longtime bassist Chuck Garric and drummer Glen Sobel.

Edgar Winter has been celebrated across the globe since his 1970 solo debut, “Entrance”. With over twenty albums, top hits “Frankenstein” and “Free Ride”, and numerous collaborative efforts to his credit, Edgar Winter has not been satisfied to ride the wave of popular music stardom. His music is always evolving and he is a master at stretching his skill and imagination to produce amazing results. He continues to thrill audiences with his live performances, always remaining on the cutting edge of music and style. Edgar is now at the very top of his game, and his future looks even brighter than his past.

Tour dates:

Aug. 12 – The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas – Las Vegas, Nevada

Aug. 13 – Greek Theatre – Los Angeles, California

Aug. 15 – Ak-Chin Pavilion – Phoenix, Arizona

Aug. 16 – Isleta Amphitheater – Albuquerque, New Mexico

Aug. 18 – The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion – Woodlands, Texas

Aug. 19 – Starplex Pavilion – Dallas, Texas

Aug. 23 – Jiffy Lube Live – Bristow, Virginia

Aug. 24 – BB&T Pavilion – Camden, New Jersey

Aug. 26 – Jones Beach Theater – Wantagh, New York

Aug. 27 – Xfinity Center – Mansfield, Massachusetts

Aug. 28 – PNC Bank Arts Center – Holmdel, New Jersey

Aug. 30 – Klipsch Music Center – Noblesville, Indiana

Sep. 01 – KeyBank Pavilion – Burgettstown, Pennsylvania

Sep. 02 – Budweiser Stage – Toronto, Ontario, Canada