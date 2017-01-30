MORTIIS TO OFFER VIP PACKAGE FOR “SWINE AND PUNISHMENT” TOUR, INCLUDING COPY OF “LOST” LP ‘THE UNRAVELING MIND,’ NUMBERED IN MORTIIS´ OWN BLOOD

OSLO – For the first time ever, Mortiis will offer an incredible VIP package, including a copy of Mortiis’ “lost” record The Unraveling Mind, to fans in the UK this March.

The package will offer a Meet and Greet with the band, where fans will be able take photos, have merchandise signed and ask all those long-pondered questions.

Additionally, the VIP package will include a copy of The Unraveling Mind, recorded in 2006 for an underground horror movie and unreleased until now. This release is strictly limited to 250 copies, split between five different vinyl colors. The first 50 copies, on red marbled vinyl, will be hand-numbered in Mortiis’ own blood. After the first 50 are sold out, fans can choose from the other four colors. Other goodies will include a flyer and sticker pack, an art print limited to 100 copies and a collector’s VIP Laminate.

The four other colors – Dark Blue, Clear Yellow, Transparent and Glow under UV light – will also be available worldwide via the Mortiis Webstore, and preorders are being taken now. Please note that the Red “Blood Vinyl” is only available as part of the VIP Package.

The VIP package may be purchased via the Mortiis webstore (https://mortiiswebstore.com). It will be available for all nine dates on the upcoming alternate-headlining tour with PIG, aka industrial pioneer Raymond Watts. Fans who have already purchased tickets for the shows need not worry, as the VIP package does not include admission to the show.

MORTIIS/PIG ‘Swine & Punishment’ UK TOUR

10 March Nottingham – Rescue Rooms

11 March Glasgow – Ivory Blacks

12 March Newcastle – Think Tank

13 March York – Fibbers

14 March Sheffield – Plug

15 March Manchester – Ruby Lounge

16 March Bristol – Fleece

17 March Norwich – Epic Studios

18 March London – Garage

Tickets are on sale now at:

https://www.stargreen.com

Newcastle Show tickets are on sale at:

http://www.seetickets.com/event/mortiis-pig/think-tank-/1062433

The official Mortiis webstore is located at https://mortiiswebstore.com. Fans may purchase limited edition vinyl, CD, exclusive cassettes, shirts and more. Mortiis has also opened a webstore at the band’s official Bandcamp site, which in addition to the same merch, also offers free downloads with most of the merch purchased: https://mortiis.bandcamp.com.

www.mortiis.com