Garbage and Blondie Teaming Up For Summer Tour

Garbage have announced that they will be teaming up with New Wave icons Blondie to launch a coheadlining tour across North American this summer.

The Rage and Rapture Tour is scheduled to launch on July 5th at the The Mountain Winery, Saratoga, CA and dates have been announced through August 12th at the Southside Ballroom in Dallas. More stops are still to be revealed.

The support slot on the tour will be split with John Doe & Exene Cervenka opening the first half of the trek (7/15 through July 22nd) and Deap Vally taking over the remaining dates.

At the dawn of the new wave era, Blondie helped push punk onto the dance floor and introduce hip-hop sounds a wider audience, building a catalog of enduring pop hits along the way. The band shaped and continues to inspire the world of music; frontwoman Debbie Harry and guitarist Chris Stein keep their ears to the ground, creating trends, never following them. Blondie’s cross-pollinating past flies back in on the wings of Pollinator, due to be released in May.

Post-grunge alt-rockers Garbage won fans and acclaim around the world with their debut album and the singles “Stupid Girl,” “Queer,” and “Only Happy When It Rains,” leading the band to record “#1 Crush” for Baz Luhrmann’s Romeo + Juliet and the title song to the Bond film The World Is Not Enough. Garbage followed up with the hits “Special,” “Push It,” “Why Do You Love Me,” “Bleed Like Me,” “Blood for Poppies,” and “Girls Talk.”

The Rage and Rapture Tour Dates:

07/05 – The Mountain Winery, Saratoga, CA

07/07 – Santa Barbara Bowl, Santa Barbara, CA

07/08 – The Pearl Concert Theater, Las Vegas NV

07/12 – Edgefield, Troutdale, OR

07/14 – Idaho Center Amphitheatre, Nampa, ID

07/16 – Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre, Englewood, CO

07/18 – Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts, Kansas City, MO

07/19 – Harrah’s Council Bluffs Hotel & Casino, Council Bluffs, IA

07/21 – Mystic Lake Casino-Mystic Showroom, Prior Lake, MN

07/22 – Ravinia Festival, Highland Park, IL

07/25 – Artpark, Lewiston, NY

07/26 – Sony Centre For Performing Arts, Toronto, ON

07/28 – Count Basie Theatre, Red Bank, NJ

07/29 – Bethel Woods Center for the Arts, Bethel, NY

07/30 – Blue Hills Bank Pavilion, Boston, MA

08/01 – Beacon Theatre, New York, NY

08/02 – Mann Center for the Performing Arts, Philadelphia, PA

08/05 – The Red Hat Amphitheater, Raleigh, NC

08/08 – Seminole Hard Rock Live Arena, Hollywood, FL

08/09 – Hard Rock Live, Orlando, FL

08/11 – ACL Live, Austin, TX

08/12 – Southside Ballroom, Dallas, TX