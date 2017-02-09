PRONG To Release ‘Zero Days’ Album This Summer

photo of Tommy Victor by Cassie Balazic Photography for mk ultra

American power trio PRONG will release its new studio album, “Zero Days”, in the summer via Steamhammer/SPV.

A European “Zero Days” tour, featuring appearances at some of the most coveted festivals as well as a run of headline shows, will kick off on June 16 at the Graspop Metal Meeting in Dessel, Belgium.

Says PRONG founder Tommy Victor: “Europe is a special place for PRONG and 2017 is shaping up to be another touring year for the history books. Many great festivals and great clubs are on the agenda and we will be bringing some new music along as well! We are extremely excited!”

PRONG spent the better part of October and November 2016 trekking through Europe with OBITUARY, EXODUS and KING PARROT as part of the “Battle Of The Bays” tour. In April/May, they will be touring North America with TESTAMENT and SEPULTURA.

PRONG’s latest album, “X – No Absolutes”, was released in February 2016 through SPV/Steamhammer as a digipak (including bonus track+poster), 2LP gatefold version (colored vinyl, CD in paper sleeve) and as a digital download.

Asked by From Hero To Zero if he thinks music streaming services are helping artists or are slowly killing them, Tommy said: “It depends what bracket you are in, financially; that is an issue. I think larger artists are generally greedy in a lot of ways. And when it gets to a point where you’re financially secure for the rest of your life, I don’t see why these guys are really worried about it too much. Not to brag about my lifestyle, but I still rent a room in a house and I live very frugally, and that’s the only way I could survive [while] keeping the band going. I’ve had to make those sacrifices. I think people’s heads get really big. I have no problem with streaming. I’m not really doing this to make a whole lot of money; that’s not really my source of energy with the whole thing. And it’s just a calling, and I do it, and I enjoy what I do, and I keep it simple with the motivation. If people wanna be greedy, let them be greedy, and that doesn’t really apply to my life too much.”