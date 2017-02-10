AC/DC’s ANGUS YOUNG Joins GUNS N’ ROSES On Stage In Sydney

AC/DC guitarist Angus Young made a guest appearance with GUNS N’ ROSES Friday night (February 10) in Sydney, Australia.

Young joined the band to perform the AC/DC songs “Whole Lotta Rosie” and “Riff Raff”.

“We’re gonna bring out a friend of ours,” GUNS frontman Axl Rose told the crowd. “Ladies and gentlemen, Angus Young!” Rose then poked fun at Young’s T-shirt and jeans, quipping: “Here’s something you never see. He didn’t have his school uniform, but I’m wearing a school jacket.”

GUNS N’ ROSES bassist Duff McKagan tweeted earlier in the week that Angus greeted him and his bandmates when they arrived in Sydney. In addition, Fernando Lebeis, who is part of GN’R’s management team, posted a photo on Instragam of a nice flower arrangement with a “Welcome to Sydney!” card signed by Angus and the guitarist’s wife Ellen. “I have missed these two, Angus and Ella. AC/DC Family,” Lebeis wrote.

Young previously joined GUNS N’ ROSES on stage in April 2016 at the Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival to perform the AC/DC classics “Riff Raff” and “Whole Lotta Rosie”.

Rose replaced Brian Johnson last year for U.S. and European AC/DC dates after the longtime AC/DC singer was ordered off the road by doctors due to hearing issues.

The Australian leg of GUNS N’ ROSES’ “Not In This Lifetime” tour kicked off in Brisbane, and continues in Sydney on Saturday, before heading to Melbourne, Adelaide and Perth.