SAMMY HAGAR And ADAM LEVINE Launch The World’s First Mezquila

Marking a first in the spirits industry, Sammy Hagar and Adam Levine announce the launch of Santo Mezquila, a premium blend of two distillates — 100% Blue Agave, commonly known as Tequila, and Espadin Agave, used to produce Mezcal. Born from a creative revelation that Sammy and Adam shared one night in Cabo San Lucas, and honed over two years, Santo represents the first quality blend of different agave distillates to hit the market.

“When Adam and I started tasting the different blends, I knew we had something special that people would love,” said Hagar. “It was only right to get the team back together and share Santo with the world.”

Sammy Hagar, Rock And Roll Hall of Fame inductee and no stranger to the tequila world, joined forces with his “The Voice” co-star and tequila aficionado Adam Levine, and reunited the group behind the successful Cabo Wabo brand, including Jack Daniels and Marco Monroy, to build Santo Mezquila. Creative and tech agency Narrative_ helms the branding and advertising, while Infinium Spirits is managing the sales and marketing of the unique spirit that joins the two renowned beverages.

“With Santo, you get that smooth, full agave, rich tequila flavor with a touch of smoky-sweetness that you can only find with Mezcal — perfect for sipping,” said Levine.



Santo is crafted by third-generation master distiller Juan Eduardo Nunez, from the famed distillery El Viejito in Jalisco, Mexico, and is being distributed in select markets nationwide, launching in Las Vegas, California, New York, Texas and Florida in the first quarter of 2017.

Tasting notes: Santo’s intense agave aroma mixes with an earthy, light smokiness with a hint of herbs. The initial bite is mellow and fades gently, while the full taste and finish elicits the intricate agave flavor and herbal complexity layered with gentle smoke, slight floral fruitiness and low saltiness. It has a particular sweetness to its finish.