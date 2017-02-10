Society 1 Lead Singer Gambles Entire Record Advance In Las Vegas

Matt “The Lord” Zane decided to take his chances in Las Vegas last

week in an attempt to double his record advance in order to complete a

music video that went over budget. Zane was posting on his Facebook

that the bands latest Sci Fi themed video for “No Control” which was

shot entirely on green screen needed extensive post production work

that would have depleted the advance. Completing the video wouldn’t

have left enough funds for extensive touring.

Instead of choosing between completing the video or touring Zane

headed to Vegas and checked himself into a five star hotel. After

exchanging the bands entire record advance for chips he went on a ten

hour gambling binge playing primarily roulette. The entire affair

played out on Zane’s social media accounts as he kept posting updates

for all to see including his bandmates.

“I thought he was kidding. When I saw him actually head to Vegas we

all tried to call but he wouldn’t pick up his phone. We asked people

through social media to try and find him and a fan actually caught him

at the roulette table. When I received a picture that the fan took of

Matt gambling I knew it was really going down.” said DV Karloff the

bands bassist.

When president of DSN Guy G was asked about his thoughts of the

gambling drama he simply responded with “That is the most rock n roll

thing I’ve ever seen. Who spends their entire record advance in Las

Vegas gambling. Apparently Society 1 does.”

Many have questioned what the future holds for Society 1 considering

the new album isn’t even released until March 7th now that Zane has

spent the bands advance.

“The record is done and turned in. The first single and video is done.

Our single “It’s Yours Now” goes to radio soon. The albums and posters

are being manufactured. Our record release party is booked. Basically

what I’m trying to say is that life goes on and the band will continue

as planned. We’ve been around since 1996 and gone through so much I

don’t think anything can stop us at this point.” said Zane

Society 1 “Rise From The Dead” is released March 7th worldwide

through DSN Music.