DOYLE WOLFGANG VON FRANKENSTEIN Unleashes Clip Of New Song ‘Run For Your Life

Doyle Wolfgang Von Frankenstein has released a snippet of “Run For Your Life”, a track from his forthcoming sophomore release, “Doyle II: As We Die”, due on May 5 via EMP Label Group in conjunction with Doyle’s own Monsterman Records.

“As We Die” will be available with alternate artwork configurations, featuring art by legendary horror/comic/album cover artist Sam Shearon, known for his iconic works with Rob Zombie, IRON MAIDEN, Clive Barker, KISS, MINISTRY and RAMMSTEIN.

EMP/Monsterman will also release several limited-edition vinyl configurations, as well as a CD reissue, of Doyle’s critically acclaimed “Abominator”.

DOYLE, the current project of Von Frankenstein, with CANCERSLUG vocalist Alex “Wolfman” Story, and a current touring lineup rounded out by bassist Brandon Strate and drummer Brandon Pertzborn, continues the lineage of Doyle’s former projects, pairing crushing metal riffs with ferocious punk rock swagger and the theatrical intensity one would expect from one of the reigning kings, and erstwhile creators, of horror-core.



Doyle is in the midst of the “Abominate The World” tour, which includes several dates in the U.K., Germany, Austria, Italy and Hungary, with U.S. dates to be announced.