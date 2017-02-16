“Viva La Pole Show is going LIVE!

Freak On A Leash was never intended to be more than a one time performance. A group of musicians ranging from Illinois and Indiana, came together to form Freak On A Leash for a one time gig on Saturday, December 8th at Another Hole In the Wall in Steger, Illinois. The event was a showcase for local musicians to perform an entire set as one of their favorite bands.

That entire set was well documented through a High Definition video and with the help of You Tube and Trashmouth Films, Freak On A Leash started to gain some major positive feedback. With a fresh tribute scene brewing in the Chicagoland area, Freak On A Leash decided to become a full-time project, in hopes of accomplishing something new and different.