BRAND SPANKING NEW “Love High” Video from Austin Based SINE

AUSTIN, TX (February, 2017)

Austin’s new, up-and-coming alternative rock band, SINE, will be releasing their second video shot in theCapital City. The video for the single “Love High”, is directed by filmmaker, Jeremy Ward, whose workincludes, 21 Years: Richard Linklater, 21 Years: Quentin Tarantino, Director of the award winning Ume video,”Within My Bones”, The Action Pack: Alamo Drafthouse, and much more.

The video features noir-style portraits of notable Texas talents, personalities and fans.

NOTED MUSICIANS:

Curse Mackey (Evil Mothers, Pigface, My Life With The Thrill Kill Kult), Junior Scott (Chasca), Yeng Lan Beller (Stix Luna), Holly Barentine (Lucid Dementia), Jon Gilyeat (Adoration Destroyed) and Kfir Gov (Seek Irony)

NOTED PERSONALITIES

Sunil Khanna (KOOP: Darkest Before Dawn DJ), Dave Prewitt (DaveTV Creator and Host), Nicole Mireles (DJMiserymachine), Brenda Dickerson (Zombie Life TV Host) and Nix Nova (Entertainer/Make Up Artist)

VIDEO DEDICATION TO JON GILYEAT

The video is dedicated to musician, Jon Gilyeat of Adoration Destroyed, who passed away January 2017 fromcomplications of diabetes. The video release party on February 8th at Gibson Street Bar will also serve to draw attention to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, which fans and friends will be given information how they can donate and help the cause in Jon’s name.

About SINE

SINE is an alternative rock/electronic band created and led by singer and drummer, Rona Rougeheart. Rona is also the drummer for Austin, TX band, DEAD LOVE CLUB. She has stepped from behind the kit to create her own strong, sexy female fronted project with influences such as, CURVE and GARBAGE with nuances of QUEENS OF THE STONE AGE, DEPECHE MODE and NINE INCH NAILS.

RONA ROUGEHEART / lead vocals, drums, programming

Show Schedule / Spring 2017

February 18 Dirty Dog Bar / Austin, TX

March 24 The Amp Room / San Antonio, TX

April 3 Grizzy Hall / Austin, TX (Local support for Blood Lust Death Tour 2017:

Dope, Combichrist, September Mourning & Davey Suicide)