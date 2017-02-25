Batman v Superman takes home four Razzie Awards

The Golden Raspberry Award Foundation have announced the 2017 Razzie Awards winners and Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice brought home four of the “awards” including Worst Supporting Actor for Jesse Eisenberg, Worst Screen Combo for Ben Affleck and Henry Cavill, Worst Prequel/Remake/Rip-Off/Sequel, and Worst Screenplay.

Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice also stars Gal Gadot as Diana Prince/Wonder Woman, with Amy Adams, Laurence Fishburne and Diane Lane returning from Man of Steel, joined by Jesse Eisenberg as Lex Luthor, Jeremy Irons as Alfred, Holly Hunter as Senator Finch, as well as Scoot McNairy, Callan Mulvey and Tao Okamoto. The film brought in $873 million at the worldwide box office.