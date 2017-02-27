Suicide Squad is now an Oscar-winning movie

Before the Best Picture snafu that will forever define the ceremony, Suicide Squad was awarded the Academy Award for Achievement in Makeup and Hairstyling! Alessandro Bertolazzi, Giorgio Gregorini, and Christopher Allen Nelson were awarded the award, the first for all three. The film beat other the other two nominees, A Man Called Ove and Star Trek Beyond.



The sequel to film is in development and is seeking a director as David Ayer is in development on another DC Comics film, Gotham City Sirens, with Margot Robbie. Those reportedly up for the job of helming the sequel include Ruben Fleischer (Zombieland), Daniel Espinosa (Safe House), Jonathan Levine (50/50), and Mel Gibson are all in contention for the gig.

The first Suicide Squad stars Robbie, Will Smith, Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje, Adam Beach, Jai Courtney, Viola Davis, Cara Delevingne, Karen Fukuhara, Jay Hernandez, Joel Kinnaman, and Jared Leto, most of whom are likely to return for the big screen follow-up.