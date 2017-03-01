The Jesus and Mary Chain Announce North American Tour Dates

The Jesus and Mary Chain have announced a short run of North American tour dates this spring following the release of their forthcoming studio album “Damage and Joy”.

The tour is scheduled to kick off in St. Paul, MN at The Palace on May 9th and will hit various cities across the U.S. and Canada before wrapping up on May 24th in Vancouver, BC at the Vogue Theatre.

“Damage and Joy” will be the group’s first new studio release since their 1998 effort “Munki” and is set to hit stores on March 24th. Jim Reid had this to say about the new album, “The interesting thing about this record is what comes out of the speakers. To make a good record is an achievement if you’re twenty-two, but to do it in your fifties, the way we are, I think is a minor miracle.”

The Jesus and Mary Chain Tour Dates:

5/9 – St. Paul, MN – The Palace

5/10 – Chicago, IL – Riviera

5/12 – Toronto, ON – Massey Hall

5/14 – Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Steel

5/19 – Los Angeles, CA – The Wiltern

5/20 – Oakland, CA – The Fox Theater

5/22 – Portland, OR – Crystal Ballroom

5/23 – Seattle, WA – Showbox SoDo

5/24 – Vancouver, BC – Vogue Theatre