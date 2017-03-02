Star Trek and Game of Thrones star Alexander Siddig will play Ra’s Al Ghul on Gotham

SOURCE: superherohype.com

A familiar face is heading to Gotham as DC Comics today announces that Alexander Siddig is set to play Ra’s Al Ghul on FOX‘s Gotham. Siddig, who used to act under the name Siddig El Fadil, starred as Dr. Julian Bashir on all seven seasons of Star Trek: Deep Space Nine. He currently plays Doran Martell on HBO‘s Game of Thrones and has been seen on the big screen in films like Syriana and Kingdom of Heaven.

Gotham closed out its winter finale earlier this year and is currently on hiatus until next month. When the show returns, we’re going to see Bruce (David Mazouz) pull the veil off the Court of Owls. There, he finds Alexander Siddig’s Ra’s al Ghul is the enigmatic and powerful man pulling the strings. With his past shrouded in mystery, Ra’s al Ghul uses cunning and deception to lay waste to his foes. As the leader of an international criminal organization known as the League of Shadows, Ra’s al Ghul will prove himself to be Bruce’s most dangerous adversary yet.

Gotham returns to FOX on April 24 with all new episodes, which executive producer John Stephens previously teased would introduce the show’s Harley Quinn-like character, who would become a major player in Season 4.

Gotham also stars Ben McKenzie as Detective James Gordon, Donal Logue as Harvey Bullock, Michael Chiklis as Detective Nathaniel Barnes, Sean Pertwee as Alfred, Robin Lord Taylor as Oswald Cobblepot/The Penguin, Camren Bicondova as Selina Kyle/the future Catwoman, Cory Michael Smith as Edward Nygma/the future Riddler, Chris Chalk as Lucius Fox, and Jamie Chung as Valerie Vale, the aunt of future Batman love interest Vicki Vale.