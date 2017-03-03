Gene Simmons Prepares For His First Solo Concert

It is hard to believe but KISS cofounder Gene Simmons has never performed a solo concert, but that is about to change when he takes the stage later this month for his debut show in Cleveland.

Gene will be playing the special solo set on March 18th at the Agora Theatre which was scheduled in association with his appearance at the Wizard World Comic Con in the city on 18th and 19th.

Simmons recently spoke with cantonrep.com about the show, “This is gonna be a first for me. Outside of KISS, I’ve never done a solo tour. I never did anything like that.

“Every once in a while I’ll jump up on stage and do a song with somebody. Johnny Depp and I did a few songs together, a few other knuckleheads, but that’s about it.

“When Wizard World and I agreed to do five events together, the idea of jumping up onstage and gulping it on for an hour or so came up. And I got a great bunch of guys, real rocking guys who are gonna get up with me, and we’ll play all the hits and have ourselves a good old time.”