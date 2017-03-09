Cheap Trick, Jason Bonham’s Led Zeppelin Experience Celebrate 40th Anniversary With $19.77 Concert Tickets

FOREIGNER and CHEAP TRICK will celebrate the 40th anniversaries of their debut albums with JASON BONHAM’S LED ZEPPELIN EXPERIENCE offering summer tour concert tickets on selected dates for $19.77.

FOREIGNER’s self-titled debut album, as well as CHEAP TRICK’s first two releases both came out in 1977, which went on to become one of the most important years in rock and roll history.

The three groups will launch a mammoth summer tour kicking off in SYRACUSE, NY on JULY 11th presented by LIVE NATION. In honor of these 40th anniversary milestones, for a limited time starting MARCH 6th, $19.77 priced tickets will be available at livenation.com.

Commented FOREIGNER founding member MICK JONES: “I never could have imagined when I set out to create FOREIGNER 40 years ago, that we’d still be touring around the world and performing the music we love all these years later. I can’t express the gratitude I feel when fans share stories of how our songs have been woven into their milestones and memories over the years. This summer we are going to celebrate these songs, and I can’t imagine a better group of friends to share this monumental tour with, than CHEAP TRICK and JASON BONHAM, who are sure to make it a true tribute to the everlasting power of rock ‘n’ roll.”

Added BONHAM: “I was thrilled to hear MICK JONES wanted me to be involved in celebrating 40 years of FOREIGNER. I spent three years as their drummer and had a great time. JBLZE started seven years ago as a way to show my appreciation not only to my dad and the music of LED ZEPPELIN, but also to the fans themselves. With the amazing CHEAP TRICK, along with the one and only FOREIGNER, this is show not to be missed.”

To coincide with the tour, FOREIGNER will be releasing a celebratory 40th anniversary album, “40 – Forty Hits From Forty Years” (RHINO). The album also features two new songs, “The Flame Still Burns,” and “Give My Life For Love,” a brand new song by JONES. RHINO kicked off a year-long catalog promotion with the JANUARY 24th picture disc release of “Head Games.”

Fans can check out livenation.com for complete tour itinerary, tickets and news.