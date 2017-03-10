DEVOtional 2017: Fri. July 28th & Sat. July 29th at Beachland Ballroom in Cleveland, Ohio!

www.facebook.com/events/388657678148898/

The DEVOtional 2017 event in Ohio is scheduled at The Beachland Ballroom in Cleveland on Friday July 28th & Saturday July 29th , and we are happy to announce an Akron-based ENCORE event in conjunction with DEVOtional 2017.

In honor of DEVO: The first annual 5KDEVO Race – Sun. July 30th in Akron, Ohio!

AKRON, Ohio (March 10th, 2017) – A new themed 5K race will be run in Akron Ohio on Sunday July 30th, 2017 that highlights the legacy of the band DEVO. All participants will be taken through a historical run of the band from its early beginnings here in Northeast Ohio to the present day.

Event organizers announced today a partnership with the 2017 DEVOtional, an annual fan convention that will be held in Cleveland at the Beachland Ballroom on Friday, July 28th and Saturday, July 29th. The 5KDEVO will be the encore event of the weekend. Runners, walkers, and fans alike will participate in the themed event in Downtown Akron. Participants will encounter information stations every ¼ of a mile along the course that provide facts and musical loops describing a significant point in time along the DEVO historical timeline. “We’re so happy to extend this year’s DEVOtional convention into Akron where the band originated” stated Michael Pilmer, DEVO’s longtime assistant & archivist, “it’s a great opportunity for a bunch of running/walking DEVOtees, spuds, and beautiful mutants to pay tribute to the Devolution Band from Ohio”.

“We are very excited to host the 5KDEVO here in Akron”, stated Race Director Jim Chaney. “All participants will be encouraged to wear their event shirt and 3D glasses during the race. Can you imagine hundreds of devolved humans running down the street? It will be a unique & fun event for sure”.

Proceeds of the race will be donated to a charity selected by the members of the band. Run to You Racing will be managing the event and coordinating its efforts closely with the 2017 DEVOtional convention.