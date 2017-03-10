Kid Rock Unveils ‘American Badass Grill’ Made Entirely in the U.S.

As winter winds down, we’re getting closer to the warmer months, which means it’s almost grilling season! If you’re in need of a some new equipment, Kid Rock has just revealed a 100 percent made-in-America charcoal grill, dubbed ‘American Badass Grill.’

The grill arrives in a barrel shape with a handle on top and is compact enough for easy transportation. Offering up 200 inches of grilling space, there’s enough room to cook up to 12 hamburgers at once or even three beer can chickens if you’re feeling more adventurous! A dual-damped system and natural convection environment allows the user to adjust the temperature from high to low.

With “American Badass Lager” (brewed in Detroit) already out, this grill is the perfect companion and an extension of Kid Rock’s notable brand. Proudly speaking about the American-made product, Kid Rock commented, “I’m not gonna lie. It is more expensive to make things in America. But it’s important to me. I love America and I want to do all I can to create manufacturing jobs at home.”

For more information on the ‘American Badass Grill,’ head to the grill’s website.

www.americanbadassgrill.com

All purchases come with a 30-day money back guarantee.

Last month, it was revealed that Kid Rock’s name was suggested by Michigan GOP members as a potential candidate to run for State Senator. No official plans have been declared.