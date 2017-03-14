New Biography Of Late AC/DC Frontman BON SCOTT Due In The Fall

A new biography based on late AC/DC frontman Bon Scott, titled “Bon – The Last Highway: The Untold Story Of Bon Scott And AC/DC’s Back In Black”, is scheduled for publication later this year. The new release comes from Jesse Fink, who previously wrote the 2015 book “The Youngs: The Brothers Who Built AC/DC”.

The death of Bon Scott is the Da Vinci Code of rock.

The legend of the man known around the world simply as “Bon” grows with each passing year; in death, AC/DC’s trailblazing frontman has become a rock icon. But how much of it is myth?

At the heart of “Bon – The Last Highway” is a special — and unlikely — friendship between an Australian rock star and an alcoholic Texan troublemaker. Jesse Fink reveals its importance in Bon’s story for the first time.

Leaving no stone unturned in a journey that begins in Austin, 1977, and ends in London, 1980, Fink takes the reader back to the end of the ’70s, a legendary era for music that saw the relentless AC/DC machine achieve its commercial breakthrough but also threaten to come apart.

With unprecedented access to Bon’s lovers, newly unearthed documents, and a trove of never-before-seen photos, Fink divulges startling new information about Bon’s last hours to solve the mystery of how he died.

In the early hours of February 19,1980, Bon left The Music Machine in Camden, London, with a man called Alistair Kinnear, whereupon he lost consciousness and was left to sleep in Alistair’s Renault 5, parked outside Alistair’s East Dulwich apartment.

That evening, Bon’s lifeless body was found, still in the car. He was pronounced dead on arrival at King’s College Hospital.

Less than two months later, far away in the Caribbean, recording began on “Back In Black”, AC/DC’s tribute to their fallen bandmate. Worldwide, it would go on to become the biggest-selling rock album of all time.

The 1977-80 period forged the legend of AC/DC. There wasn’t a harder-working band in the music business. Fink has answers to the nagging questions rock ‘n’ roll fans have been asking since 1980 and reveals secrets that will change music history.

“Bon – The Last Highway: The Untold Story Of Bon Scott And AC/DC’s Back In Black” is scheduled for a U.S. release on November 7.