Ron Bennett March 10, 1959 – March 12, 2017

Obituary for Ron Bennett

Ronald Bennett Jr., of Cedar Rapids, passed away unexpectedly Sunday, March 12, 2017, at his home. Funeral Service: 1 p.m. Saturday, March 18, 2017, at Stewart Baxter Funeral & Memorial Services, Cedar Rapids. Visitation: 4-8 p.m. Friday, March 17, 2017, at the funeral home, as well as one hour prior to the service. Burial: Mount Calvary Cemetery, Cedar Rapids.

Survivors include his mother, Ruth Bennett (Dean Gillis); siblings, Shawn West, Mark (Sarah Sutton) Bennett, Dale Bennett (Anne Gard), Kelley McNeese, and Jeffery (Stacey) Bennett; six nieces and nephews; many great-nieces and -nephews; special cousin, Billy Bennett; many aunts, uncles, extended family members, and friends; and cats, Danny and Cy.

Ronald Michael Bennett Jr. was born March 10, 1959, to Ronald Sr. and Ruth (McClure) Bennett, in Cedar Rapids. He graduated from Regis High School in 1977, then attended Iowa State. Most recently, he worked for Rockwell Collins in Maintenance, where he worked with his cousin and best friend, Billy. Ron enjoyed music, and singing for different bands as well as running his own karaoke business. He was interested in aviation, always attending the Osh Kosh Air Show. He and Billy could often be found bidding on items at local auctions and sales. Ron volunteered for the American Diabetes Association on many occasions, including the Tour de Cure. Ron participated in yearly deer hunting trips with his family after being taught by his grandfather, Ed McClure; it was a family tradition, even if he wasn’t any good. He loved spending time with animals and kids and was always having fun with and entertaining the kids at family events. He was a giving, supportive person, and cared immensely for others.

Ron was preceded in death by his father Ronald M. Bennett Sr.; grandparents; brother-in-law, Bob West; several aunts and uncles; and cat, Fat Baby.

Memorials may be directed to the family to contribute to causes Ron would appreciate.