Misfits’ Doyle To Star In ‘Don’t Look In The Basement’ Remake

Misfits Guitarist Doyle Wolfgang Von Frankenstein has been cast to star in a remake of the cult-classic film “Don’t Look In The Basement” that will be entitled “Death Ward 13.”

The film will be directed by award-winning horror filmmaker Todd Nunes (All Through The House) and is currently in pre-production. Doyle had the following to say about the project:

“I’m looking forward to starting my movie career with a starring role in “Death Ward 13″says Doyle. “It’s time to release the beast on the big screen. Let the killing begin!”

Insane Management’s Bruce Miyaki added, “With Doyle’s horror punk background, we’ve always been looking for opportunities to have him cross over into film, but nothing has sparked his interest until now. Death Ward 13 is a great breakout film for Doyle – his fans are going to love it.”