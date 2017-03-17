Peter Steele on St Patrick’s Day NYC

On this day back in 1998 I was interviewing Peter Steele on the phone regarding the advance mk ultra recieved for the “After Dark” VHS. We were still based out of Indianapolis at the time so St Patrick’s Day celebrations were limited to pubs. Nothing like NYC and Chicago which are infamous and I asked Peter about it and he replied something like, “Man, 7 in the morning and people are in the streets drunk, pissing and puking.”