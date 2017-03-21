THE CHEMICAL CLOWNZ SIGN DEAL WITH DSN MUSIC

HOLLYWOOD, CA – The controversial heavy metal and hardcore punk group THE

CHEMICAL CLOWNZ, known for their crude shock rock stage performances, have

signed a deal to release their debut album with DSN Music.

The forthcoming project “GLUTTON OF SIN” will feature 18 tracks,

showcasing their lewd and crude behavior, the band has grown a reputation

for on the west coast. THE CHEMICAL CLOWNZ have had a popular live show

for several years now, performing on stage with similar acts such as GREEN

JELLŸ, and GWAR.

THE CHEMICAL CLOWNZ are identified by their distinctively grotesque clown

costumes, with singer and lead guitarist WARPO, Drummer TORCHO, Bassist

WACKO, and WIZZO on guitar. Scantily dressed women in chains, with black

tape over their mouths, often join the stage show, where WARPO is known to

conduct his often obscene, and indecent acts before the audience. The band

signed their deal with the label fully dressed in makeup at the

Arizona-based DSN Media Center, shocking many at the professional business

complex.

“I had to work with a label who actually had balls, and wouldn’t puss out

on our act” said lead throat WARPO, at Jumbo’s Clown Room in Hollywood.

“DSN gets it, and are 100% behind our cutting edge stage show, explicit

lyrics and presentation, none of this politically correct bullshit!”

“GLUTTON OF SIN” from THE CHEMICAL CLOWNZ, goes on sale worldwide this

April, via online and mobile music outlets such as iTunes, Amazon, Google

Play, Spotify, eMusic and hundreds more.