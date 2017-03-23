2017 VANS WARPED TOUR®, PRESENTED BY JOURNEYS® LINEUP REVEALED

Learn more about the Vans Warped Tour:

LOS ANGELES, CA, and WINTER PARK, FL (Mar. 23, 2017) – The entire lineup for 2017’s Vans Warped Tour, presented by Journeys, was revealed yesterday via a LIVE webcast, direct from Full Sail Live, the state-of-the-art performance venue on the campus of Full Sail University in Winter Park, FL. Fans in attendance were overjoyed to see the lineup for this year include not only current favorites and promising up and comers, but a deep list of legacy acts spanning the tour’s 23 year history. Blessthefall, Memphis May Fire, Jule Vera, Stacked Like Pancakes and Microwave also attended the live stream and performed during the webcast.

Now in it’s 23rd year, the Vans Warped Tour continues to solidify itself as the must attend festival over summer for rock and music lovers alike.

In the tradition of celebrating the tour’s musical roots, the lineup includes bands such as CKY, Sick Of It All, Municial Waste, The Adolescents, Strung Out, T.S.O.L, Anti-Flag, Hatebreed and others, who are legends in the punk, hardcore and metal core world.

Returning this year is the Mutant Party Zone, which will provide festival-goers with two stages dedicated to heavy music from bands such as The Acacia Strain, Being As An Ocean, Blessthefall, Carnifex, Fit For A King, GWAR and any more.

The Vans Warped Tour has always been a place of music discovery and this year is no exception – the Full Sail Stage has up and comers like Boston Manor, Creeper, The Gospel Youth, Knocked Loose, Movements, and Trophy Eyes positioned to break this summer.

Overall, the tour continues to offer something for every fan. Showcasing the best in pop punk, rock, hard core, hip-hop, dance and indie

The Vans Warped Tour is the largest traveling music festival in the United States, and the longest-running touring music festival in North America. Originally conceived by founder Kevin Lyman in 1995 as an eclectic alternative rock festival, with a focus on punk rock, over the years the tour has grown to include a multitude of genres, including metal, hip hop, reggae, pop and more. It remains one of the best tours to attend to discover emerging acts, to learn more about wonderful non-profits and companies who are working to make a positive impact on the world that surround them, and to meet like-minded friends.

“As we enter our 23rd year on the road, continuing our mission of music, philanthropy and education is what I look forward to most. The Vans Warped Tour is not for all, but every summer I look forward to seeing those fans who do chose to come and engage and be a positive force in our community.” – Kevin Lyman

In addition, the tour continues to host a wide array of amazing non-profits and educational workshops for attendees. Teens With a Purpose, American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (AFSP), Donate Life New England, Planned Parenthood, Keep A Breast, Testicular Cancer Foundation, and Project HEAL, just to name a few. Fans can see their favorite bands as well as become educated on these causes and how they can help.

Sierra Lyman comments, “Music has inspired change and social change has inspired music. Since it’s inception the Vans Warped Tour created a place where fans are not only inspired by their favorite artists, but also inspired to work with a cause they care about. This is pushed even further by opening up musicians to causes they never even knew about. By creating this community of nonprofits we are able to connect fans with their favorite musicians and also inspire some good in the world.”

The Entertainment Institute will return to the 2017 tour as well, hosting educational workshops and Q+A’s hosted by the industry’s most successful writers, artists, and photographers. A full listing of the guru’s hosting each workshop is available at http://www.thinktei.com/warpedtour



The 41-date tour will commence June 16th in Seattle, WA and end on August 6th in Pomona, CA.

2017 Vans Warped Tour Line Up – Confirmed Performance Dates for each band and stage:

Journeys Left Foot Stage

Attila: 6.16 – 7.2, 7.6 – 8.6

Bowling For Soup: 6.27 – 7.2, 7.26, 7.27, 7.29,7.30

CKY: 6.16 – 8.6

Futuristic: 6.16 – 6.23, 6.25 – 8.6

Hawthorne Heights: 6.16 – 8.6

I Prevail: 6.16 – 8.6

Jule Vera: 6.16 – 8.6

Never Shout Never (Throwback Set): 6.27 – 7.7

New Years Day: 6.16 – 8.6

Sammy Adams: 6.16 – 7.28, 8.1 – 8.6

Watsky: 6.17 – 7.14, 7.16 – 7.18, 7.20, 7.21, 7.23 – 8.6

Journeys Right Foot Stage

American Authors: 6.16 – 7.19, 7.21 – 8.6

Andy Black: 6.16 – 8.6

Beartooth: 6.28 – 8.6

Dance Gavin Dance: 6.16 – 8.6

Goldfinger: 6.16, 6.17, 8.4 – 8.6

Hands Like Houses: 6.16 – 8.6

Memphis May Fire: 6.16 – 8.6

Neck Deep: 6.16 – 8.6

Our Last Night : 6.16 – 8.6

Save Ferris: 6.22 – 8.1, 8.5

Streetlight Manifesto: 6.24

Skullcandy Stage

Alestorm: 6.21 – 8.6

Bad Seed Rising: 6.16 – 7.4

Barb Wire Dolls: 6.16 – 8.6

Big D and The Kids Table: 7.6 – 7.16

Microwave: 6.16 – 8.6

Riverboat Gamblers: 7.29, 7.30

Sonic Boom Six: 6.16 – 8.6

Stacked Like Pancakes: 7.16 – 8.6

Street Dogs: 7.6 – 7.16

Twilight Creeps: 8.4 – 8.6

War On Women: 6.16 – 8.6

The White Noise: 6.16 – 8.6

William Control: 6.16 – 8.6

Hard Rock Stage

The Adolescents: 6.16 – 8.6

The Alarm: 7.7 – 7.16, 8.4 – 8.6

Anti-Flag: 6.27 – 7.24

The Ataris: 6.16 – 8.1

Bad Cop / Bad Cop: 6.16 – 8.6

The Dickies: 6.16 – 6.22, 6.24, 6.25

Doll Skin: 6.16 – 6.25

Fire From The Gods: 6.16 – 8.6

Municipal Waste: 6.16 – 7.2, 7.6 – 8.6

Sick Of It All: 6.21 – 8.6

Strung Out: 6.16 – 7.11, 8.4 – 8.6

Suicide Machines: 7.18 – 7.21

T.S.O.L.: 7.22 – 8.6

Valient Thorr: 6.16 – 8.6

Mutant North Stage

The Acacia Strain: 6.16 – 8.6

Being As An Ocean: 6.16 – 8.6

Candiria: 6.21 – 8.6

Counterparts: 6.16 – 8.6

Fit For A King: 6.16 – 8.6

Hatebreed: 6.21 – 8.6

Silent Planet: 6.16 – 8.6

Stick To Your Guns: 6.16 – 7.2, 7.6 – 8.6

Sylar: 6.16 – 8.6

Mutant South Stage

After The Burial: 6.16 – 8.6

Blessthefall: 6.16 – 8.6

Carnifex: 6.16 – 8.6

Emmure: 6.16 – 8.6

GWAR: 6.16 – 8.6

Hundredth: 6.16 – 8.6

Silverstein: 6.16 – 8.6

Sworn In: 6.16 – 8.6

Too Close To Touch: 6.16 – 8.6

Full Sail Stage

Bad Omens: 7.4 – 7.24

Boston Manor: 6.16 – 8.6

Carousel Kings: 6.16 – 7.4

Courage My Love: 6.16 – 8.6

Creeper: 6.16 – 8.6

Dukes, The: 6.27 – 7.2

Eternal Boy: 7.14

Fantastic Plastics, The: 6.16 – 7.2

Farewell Winters: 6.16 – 8.6

Feeki: 6.16 – 8.6

Gospel Youth, The: 6.16 – 8.6

Knocked Loose: 6.16 – 8.6

Montage: 7.18

Movements: 6.16 – 8.6

Naked Walrus: 6.23, 6.24

One Last Shot: 7.7 – 7.10

Playboy Manbaby: 6.22, 8.6

Sarah and The Safe Word: 6.29

Separations: 7.6 – 7.24

Shattered Sun: 7.26 – 8.6

tiLLie: 7.26 – 8.6

Trophy Eyes: 6.16 – 8.6

The Waves: 7.18

VANS WARPED TOUR DATES:

6.16 SEATTLE, WA

6.17 SALEM, OR

6.21 ALBUQUERQUE, NM

6.22 PHOENIX, AZ

6.23 LAS VEGAS, NV

6.24 SALT LAKE CITY, UT

6.25 DENVER, CO

6.27 NASHVILLE, TN

6.28 METAIRIE, LA

6.29 ATLANTA, GA

6.30 ORLANDO, FL

7.01 ST. PETERSBURG, FL

7.02 WEST PALM BEACH, FL

7.04 WILMINGTON, NC

7.06 CHARLOTTE, NC

7.07 CAMDEN, NJ

7.08 WANTAGH, NY

7.09 HARTFORD, CT

7.10 SCRANTON, PA

7.11 VIRGINIA BEACH, VA

7.12 MANSFIELD, MA

7.13 DARIEN CENTER, NY

7.14 BURGETTSTOWN, PA

7.15 HOLMDEL, NJ

7.16 COLUMBIA, MD

7.18 CUYAHOGA FALLS, OH

7.19 CINCINNATI, OH

7.20 NOBLESVILLE, IN

7.21 AUBURN HILLS, MI

7.22 TINLEY PARK, IL

7.23 SHAKOPEE, MN

7.24 MILWAUKEE, WI

7.26 MARYLAND HEIGHTS, MO

7.27 BONNER SPRINGS, KS

7.28 DALLAS, TX

7.29 SAN ANTONIO, TX

7.30 HOUSTON, TX

8.01 LAS CRUCES, NM

8.04 MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA

8.05 SAN DIEGO, CA

8.06 POMONA, CA