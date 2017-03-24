Wednesday 13 releases video for new track What The Night Brings – from upcoming album Condolences

Posted on March 24, 2017

Wednesday 13 has released a video for his brand new track What The Night Brings.

 

It’s the first song taken from his upcoming album Condolences, which will launch on June 2 via Nuclear Blast Entertainment.

 

Wednesday 13 says: “I’m really excited to unveil the new video for What The Night Brings. It kicks off our new album and really sets the tone for the rest of it.

 

“We worked on the video with director Matt Zane and he really helped bring a spooky vibe. The song reminds me of a heavy metal version of The Nightmare Before Christmas theme!

 

“It was also a lot of fun filming the extra scenes too, where I get to dress up like a demon at a ritual! I never knew that singing with fangs would be so difficult, but I made it work!”

Condolences is now available for pre-order in a variety of bundles through the official Nuclear Blast online store: http://shop.nuclearblast.com/en/shop/item/groups/51000.1.html?article_group_sort_type_handle=rank&custom_keywords=wednesday%2013

