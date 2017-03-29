Danzig Festival to Feature Bondage Stage, Sacrifice Altar, Freak Show

SOURCE: Rolling Stone

After more than a decade of headlining his own on-again, off-again Blackest of the Black touring metal fest, Glenn Danzig will host a two-day “destination festival,” complete with a castle, bondage stage, sacrifice altar, “blood bath” and other attractions. The band Danzig will headline the second night of the festival, while Suicidal Tendencies lead the first. Other artists on the bill, which Danzig curated, include Corrosion of Conformity, Ministry, Suicide Silence, Discharge, Atreyu and Marduk. It will take place at Oak Canyon Park in Orange County, California on May 26th and 27th.

“I first started Blackest in the early 2000s and finally my full vision is being realized,” Glenn Danzig said in a statement. “Get ready for sensory overload from films to comics to Castle Danzig. This is going to be the real Blackest of the Black.”

Suicidal Tendencies, Corrosion of Conformity, Suicide Silence, Discharge, Belphegor, Butcher Babies and 3 Teeth will perform on May 26th while Danzig, Ministry, Vamps, Atreyu, Venom Inc, DevilDriver, Fear Factory, Marduk, Combichrist, Ghoul and Ritual are set to take the stage on the 27th. Festival organizers say they will be adding more performers to each day.

The most unique aspect of the festival, however, is “Castle Danzig,” which organizers describe as “a fully immersive walkthrough experience of agony, ecstasy and more, all based on the music and graphic novels of Glenn Danzig.” Perhaps more mysteriously, they also describe it as “an interactive walk-through with a number of activations; within the vicinity of the eerie castle and courtyard, attendees will find a sacrifice altar, bondage stage, suspension stage, electro stage, blood bath, a padded cell, stocks, cage dancers and more!”

The fest will also feature a “comic con” area, pegged to Danzig’s Verotik imprint, a roaming freak show “filled with contortionists, demons and more,” rides, games of chance and a “sugar skull contest.”

“Early bird” tickets are on sale now, with full details – including information about camping – at BlackestFest.com.

In other Danzig news, the artist – who took part in a Misfits reunion last year – will release his first album in seven years, Black Laden Crown, in late May. He has also teased a summer tour that will, in part, celebrate the 25th anniversary of Danzig III: How the Gods Kill. Dates for the tour have yet to be announced.