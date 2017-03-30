LEMMY’s Long-Awaited Solo Album Could Finally Arrive Later This Year

According to Metal Talk, Jim Voxx of the German band SKEW SISKIN revealed that he was putting the finishing touches on the disc, which has been in the works for a number of years.

“I still don’t know when it will be released because this is in the hands of the MOTÖRHEAD management, and it took a while,” Voxx said. “Lemmy had so many things left, there are so many other recordings, and they all had to sort out how to proceed and there is no real time rush to release this album, so I can imagine it will be towards the end of this year.”

Lemmy had collaborated with SKEW SISKIN on several occasions, including on two songs which were slated to appear on his debut solo album. Those two tracks — reportedly titled “Stand Upon The Mountain” and “Don’t Matter To Me” — were being produced by Voxx at SKEW SISKIN’s Monongo studios in Berlin.



Voxx added the project started in 2003, but Lemmy “didn’t have a real idea what would be on it, so he came to me and asked me if I would work with him.”

“He wanted to take his time,” Voxx explained. “It was the total opposite of working with MOTÖRHEAD because he had to do it in his free time between the MOTÖRHEAD work. I gave him the possibility always to come here and work in the studio whenever he needed, and step-by-step we got the songs together. We have 10 songs, and we thought it would have been released a long time ago, but when Lemmy got ill, we stopped working on it, but the recordings were all done.”

Lemmy revealed in a 2013 interview that he was thinking about calling his debut solo album “False Teeth For The Deaf”. He said: “It’s all just great rock and roll, that’s the only way to describe it. Some of it is bluesy and some isn’t. It’s not MOTÖRHEAD, but obviously there are elements in common.”

Lemmy’s solo album is expected to include two songs that were recorded with the REVEREND HORTON HEAT (described by Lemmy as “some good psycho-metal-billy”), two with THE DAMNED (including a cover of THE DAMNED’s “Neat Neat Neat”), a track with Dave Grohl (FOO FIGHTERS, NIRVANA) and a cut with Joan Jett.

Kilmister said in 2013 that he was planning to lay down a song with SKUNK ANANSIE vocalist Skin for his solo album, but it’s not clear if those recording sessions ever took place.

At least a couple of the tracks Voxx produced for Lemmy’s solo album feature a full horn section, a saxophone player and a blues piano player.

Lemmy, who celebrated his 70th birthday on December 24, 2015, learned two days later that he was afflicted with an aggressive form of cancer. He died two days later, on December 28, 2015, at his home in Los Angeles.

The MOTÖRHEAD frontman had dealt with several health issues over the past few years, including heart trouble, forcing him to cut back on his famous smoking and Jack Daniels habits.

The band canceled a number of shows two years ago, although they did manage to complete one final European tour on December 11, 2015.