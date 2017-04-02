RAMMSTEIN: Extended Trailer For ‘Paris’ DVD, Blu-Ray

RAMMSTEIN will release a new concert DVD and Blu-ray, “Paris”, on May 19. The set was recorded in March 2012 at the then-named Palais Omnisports de Paris-Bercy in Paris (now AccorHotels Arena) during RAMMSTEIN’s “Made In Germany” tour, and was helmed by the band’s longtime collaborator, Swedish director Jonas Åkerlund.

Åkerlund has also worked with METALLICA, SATYRICON, MADONNA and THE PRODIGY, among others.

RAMMSTEIN last year played a number of concerts where the band opened each show with a brand new song, presently only known as “Ramm 4”. The track contains lyrics that seem to be a combination of various titles of previous RAMMSTEIN songs.



RAMMSTEIN in 2015 released a 21st-anniversary box set, a numbered, career-wide collection titled “XXI”. The set included the band’s six studio albums, produced by Jacob Hellner and remastered onto 180-gram heavyweight double vinyl by Svante Forsbäck, as well as a separate rarities double LP, “Raritäten”, including a previously unreleased version of the track “Los”.

RAMMSTEIN hasn’t made a new CD since 2009’s “Liebe Ist Für Alle Da”.

The band’s frontman Till Lindemann in 2015 released a debut album with his side project LINDEMANN.

RAMMSTEIN guitarist Richard Z. Kruspe’s EMIGRATE project issued its sophomore album, “Silent So Long”, in November 2014 via Spinefarm.