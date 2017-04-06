THE MELVINS RETURN WITH THEIR FIRST EVER DOUBLE ALBUM, A WALK WITH LOVE AND DEATH (JULY 7, IPECAC RECORDINGS)



April 6, 2017, LOS ANGELES – The Melvins return with a double album, A Walk With Love and Death, on July 7 via Ipecac Recordings.

The dual albums find the trio of Buzz Osborne, Dale Crover and Steve McDonald showcasing two distinct sides to the band’s music: Death, a proper Melvins’

release and Love, the score to the Jesse Nieminen directed, self-produced short also titled A Walk With Love and Death.

“This was a huge undertaking,” explained band ringleader Buzz Osborne. “All three things: the album, the soundtrack and the film are benchmarks for us.”

Drummer Dale Crover added, “A Walk With Love and Death is one giant, dark, moody, psychotic head trip! Not for the faint of heart. You’ll sleep with the lights on after listening.”

The albums, which include guests Joey Santiago (The Pixies), Teri Gender Bender (Le Butcherettes/Crystal Fairy) and Anna Waronker (That Dog), were self-produced with engineer Toshi Kosai.

A North American tour is in the works for this Summer with dates to be announced soon.

A Walk With Love and Death track list:

Love

Aim High

Queen Powder Party

Street Level St. Paul

The Hidden Joice

Give It To Me

Chicken Butt

Eat Yourself Out

Scooba

Halfway to the Bakersfield Mall

Pacoima Normal

Park Head

T-Burg

Track Star

The Asshole Bastard

Death

Black Heath

Sober-delic (acid only)

Euthanasia

What’s Wrong With You

Edgar the Elephant

Christ Hammer

Flaming Creature

Cactus Party

Cardboro Negro

A Walk With Love and Death pre-orders will launch soon, with the collection available as a double-CD, on vinyl and digitally.