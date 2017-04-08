Here Are All The Wrigley Field Concerts Coming This Summer

WRIGLEYVILLE — When the Cubs are out of town, music is moving in to Wrigley Field this summer.
The Cubs have scheduled a host of big name acts to play in centerfield this summer. Here’s a full list of the concerts:
June 29: Tom Petty and The Heartbreakers
June 30, July 1: Dead & Company
July 15: Jimmy Buffett and the Coral Reefer Band (with Huey Lewis and the News)
July 17: James Taylor (with Bonnie Raitt)
August 11: Billy Joel
August 12: Florida Georgia Line (with Backstreet Boys and Nelly)
August 24: Green Day (with Catfish and the Bottlemen)
August 25: Lady Gaga
August 26: Zac Brown Band
