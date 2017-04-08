Here Are All The Wrigley Field Concerts Coming This Summer

WRIGLEYVILLE — When the Cubs are out of town, music is moving in to Wrigley Field this summer.

The Cubs have scheduled a host of big name acts to play in centerfield this summer. Here’s a full list of the concerts:

June 29: Tom Petty and The Heartbreakers

June 30, July 1: Dead & Company

July 15: Jimmy Buffett and the Coral Reefer Band (with Huey Lewis and the News)

July 17: James Taylor (with Bonnie Raitt)

August 11: Billy Joel

August 12: Florida Georgia Line (with Backstreet Boys and Nelly)

August 24: Green Day (with Catfish and the Bottlemen)

August 25: Lady Gaga

August 26: Zac Brown Band