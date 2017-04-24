STIV: The Life and Times Of A Dead Boy is an upcoming feature-length documentary on legendary punk icon, Stiv Bators. It will be the first film ever made about the rowdy and controversial performer, and his life will be documented through archive footage, photography, music and all-new interviews with the people who knew him.

Stiv Bators was one of the early American punk pioneers, and is primarily known for his work with

The Dead Boys and The Lords Of the New Church. Classic songs like “Sonic Reducer” and “Ain’t It Fun” continue to inspire fans and musicians from all walks of life.

Acclaimed director Danny Garcia will helm the project, and already has numerous punk documentaries under his belt, such as The Rise and Fall Of The Clash, Looking For Johnny, and Sad Vacation: The Last Days Of Sid and Nancy.

Following in the same gritty underground style that has become Garcia’s hallmark, STIV: The Life and Times Of A Dead Boy has a tentative release date of May 2018.

https://www.indiegogo.com/projects/stiv-the-life-and-times-of-a-dead-boy#/

“Garcia’s documentary builds a compelling portrait of who they were, separately and together, beyond the lurid headlines.” ~ Hollywood Reporter

“This insightful film from punk historian Danny Garcia is one of the best regarding Pistols-related lore.” ~ New Noise Magazine